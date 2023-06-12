Despite protests from residents, the Glendale Plan Commission on May 31 voted to recommend approving a major expansion project for a car dealership at 10070 Manchester Road. The final decision now rests in the hands of the Glendale Board of Aldermen.
In September 2022, Glendale Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram went before the plan commission requesting a special use permit and site plan for an addition to the east side of the existing service building, a new storage building, interior renovation, a sight-proof fence along the southern property line and a private car wash.
The proposal drew immediate ire from residents of neighboring Brookside Drive and Glendale Gardens condominiums, most notably because of the car wash, which they fear would create noise pollution and lower their property values.
In March of this year, Glendale Chrysler presented amended plans, which reduced the number of car wash lanes from two to one. According to a sound study presented by the Glendale Chrysler team, noise from the car wash will not violate any county laws.
Neighbors remain unsatisfied with the plans. Before the plan commission’s vote on May 31, several residents spoke out against the additions. Many pointed out how the dealership has historically violated the terms of its previous special use permit, including failure to plant a required tree buffer for nearly a decade, and parking cars and storing parts on a green buffer zone. Some residents also noted that Glendale Chrysler has purchased up to four Glendale Gardens condominium units with an intent to expand even further.
Jay Galmiche of Brookside Drive asked what consequences the dealership would face if it once again did not uphold its end of the bargain.
“In the sad event this commission votes to approve the proposal for a car wash, what safeguards and restrictions will be recommended by this commission to protect the residents of Glendale?” Galmiche asked. “How can we expect the dealership to follow the rules if they don’t follow the rules of the current special use permit? Please stand up for the residents of Glendale and do not let the dealership build a car wash in my backyard.”
When asked why the special use permit proposes car wash operating hours from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., Glendale Chrysler General Manager Jenni Belding said her customers typically visit the dealership outside of normal business hours.
“If they’re buying a car at 9 p.m., it would really handicap us to say, ‘We can’t sell you a car because we can’t wash it,’” said Belding.
Ultimately, the plan commission voted unanimously to recommend the project, but not before adding stipulations that the doors on the car wash must be closed while it is in use. The board of aldermen is also asked to consider restricting the car wash’s operating hours and consider relocating the new storage building to avoid removing trees.
The Glendale Board of Aldermen will introduce the project at its meeting on June 19.