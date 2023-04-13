Gottshall, Glen Wayne, passed away on Friday, April 7, 2023. He was the beloved husband of Leslie McCormick; dear father of Brent Gottshall (Danielle Lovely); dear uncle of Michelle (David) Hilmer; great uncle of David and Atlas; dear brother of Sharon (Michael) Vreeland; dear uncle of Alex and Sarah; and dear friend to many.
Glen had a long career in the food industry with Ralston Purina, Ralcorp Holdings, ConAgra, and Treehouse Foods, culminating as a process engineer. Glen retired at the end of 2020 and was diagnosed with lung cancer in February of 2021. Glen and Leslie enjoyed playing bridge and going on cruises during their five year marriage which was too short by far.
A Celebration of Life for Glen will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Webster Groves Presbyterian Church. Arrangements by Bopp Chapel.