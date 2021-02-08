Last week, the Times published a letter titled, “Why are Democrats Afraid of an Investigation?” It repeats many of the election falsehoods being fed to us by the defeated former president and his allies, including those in the right-wing media. Then it references the Navarro Report as a source of good information on the subject. If the editors of the Webster-Kirkwood Times had taken just a few seconds to Google this report, they would have come up with words like “dubious,” “the most embarrassing document created by a White House staffer,” and the fact that the report is based on “biased and flawed sources of information.”
If I want to read the claims of people like Peter Navarro, I’ll subscribe to the Epoch Times, or watch OAN or Newsmax. But if you’re providing your readers with election news, at least give the other side a voice. In this case, I’d suggest Philip Bump’s article in the Washington Post, which completely debunks Mr. Navarro’s report.
The letter ends with the righteous assertion that Attorney General Schmitt and Sen. Hawley are upholding the Constitution by their efforts. Dozens of rejected lawsuits and the fact that Joe Biden is sitting in the White House pretty much proves that ship has sailed. And encouraging mobs to attack the voting certification at the Capitol (and harm lawmakers in the process) sounds pretty anti-Constitutional to me.
The reader whines that Democrats in the past have lodged objections, too. Well, two wrongs don’t make a right, and Democrats never stormed the Capitol, urged the hanging of the vice president or were responsible for killing five people in the midst of a riot at the heart of our government.
The Webster-Kirkwood Times obviously believes that political discourse is healthy, but giving voice to people who push false narratives is dangerous. I would urge you to be more judicious in your choices.
Anne Roth
Webster Groves