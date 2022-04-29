Give STL Day kicks off at midnight on Thursday, May 5, and more than 900 non-profits are ready to accept donations for those in need. Early giving for the event has already raised nearly $200,000.
Give STL Day, which has raised nearly $22 million for local non-profits since 2014, encourages St. Louisans far and wide to get online and donate.
To give to a deserving non-profit, grab a credit or debit card, visit GiveSTLDay.org, and donate $10 or more to any one — or several — participating organizations. Search for groups by name or by their service category. The leaderboard at GiveSTLDay.org will also provide a running tally of the amount raised and top nonprofit earners.
The Berges Family Foundation is once again the presenting sponsor of the event, which is powered by the St. Louis Community Foundation. Last year, Give STL Day raised nearly $4.5 million thanks to more than 35,000 individual donations.