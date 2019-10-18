It is about time we, as Americans, had a candid conversation about our feelings towards vegetables. These feelings are, in a nutshell, complicated.
Lettuce begin at one end of the spectrum with those who love them, including the roughly 3.2% of you who identify as vegetarians and vegans, meaning you abstain from meat, and in some cases, animal products, and, more significantly, must endure endless questions regarding how you survive without bacon. I yam impressed.
At the other extreme are the 25% of American adults who, according to one recent survey, claim to never have eaten a vegetable. You read that right: One in four Americans are professed anti-veggers. A significant portion of these Americans, according to research, claim also to be men.
Which, for me, is totally corn-fusing. It also raises many questions. First, do these people not realize where French fries come from? I mean, surely they are aware. Because you know they love French fries. EVERYONE loves French fries!
I mean that literally. According to another study, possibly funded by the potato industry, only 0.8% of Americans say they don’t like fries. Find me another issue facing our nation today that has such universal agreement. And, yes, according to a 2004 ruling by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and a deep fry-friendly federal judge, French fries ARE indeed considered a fresh vegetable. Don’t even get me started on catsup.
Another question for the anti-veggers: What about baby food? Have you forgotten all the pureed peas and carrots you ate as a baby? I don’t want anyone to experience agri-cultural shock, but you almost certainly DID eat vegetables back then, even if you spat them out immediately. We moms then had to shovel them back in at least twice more. It was a rule.
Maybe that explains all the emotional cabbage these Americans carry around today. Look, I won’t beet around the bush any longer. When it comes to vegetables, I’d like to live in a world where we all eat some.
I mean, can’t we all at least agree on, say, green beans? Yes, they can be a little mushy coming straight from the can. But we can all support green bean casserole at Thanksgiving, can’t we? Eat enough of it and those little fried onions on the top might even count as another vegetable serving! At least it’s a start. On the other hand, take radishes. Please.
If the U.S. Department of Agriculture can declare fries a vegetable, it should be fully within its mandate to ban radish consumption, ruling that they be used only for decorative purposes as hand-crafted roses. Turnips: same.
My point is, vegetables are, above all else, a negotiation. In conclusion, corn’t we all just get along?
It romaines to be seen.