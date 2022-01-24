I am strongly in favor of the proposed Kirkwood Park mountain bike/shared-use trail project.
During the pandemic, I have gotten into exploring our area’s natural beauty through mountain biking. It’s a growing sport for all ages that is underserved in our immediate proximity. Ballwin, Oakville, Creve Coeur, Fenton and Eureka all have great mountain biking destinations — wouldn’t it be nice to add Kirkwood to that list? Let’s give Kirkwood area residents a reason to stay local.
This project also aligns with the Kirkwood Vision Zero project. Want fewer road-related accidents? Give bikers a place to ride off road.
I think that the shared use trails created from this project will make better use of Kirkwood Park’s beauty and be enjoyed by people of all ages.
Scott Perdue
Des Peres