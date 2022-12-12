The Kirkwood School District’s Westchester Elementary School “Girls on the Run” team collected money, gift cards and wish-list items benefiting Friends of Kids With Cancer throughout the fall season.
In early December, a representative from Friends of Kids with Cancer stopped by Westchester and accepted a check for $222.50 from the 60-plus students from the school’s “Girls on the Run” team.
The wish list items collected were delivered through the Friends of Kids with Cancer organization.
“We are so happy to present these donations and know that they will make a difference for kids fighting cancer and their families,” said Cindy Voller, Westchester Elementary teacher and “Girls on the Run” sponsor.