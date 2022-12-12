Old Webster will host a “Girls’ Night Out” on Thursday, Dec. 15, from 5 to 8 p.m. Businesses in the shopping district will offer specials, with many offering cocktails and light appetizers.
Look for sign up sheets at each Girls’ Night Out participating business to be entered into a drawing to win $100 worth of gift cards from Old Webster businesses.
Participating locations include Paisley Boutique, Webster Dry Goods, Leopard Boutique, KIND soap company, Le Macaron French Pastries, Mighty Oakes Heart Foundation, The Lockwood, Story Seven, Green Door Art Gallery, The Initial Design, Morgan Ford Massage & Spa, Never Enough Boutique, Maker’s Market and The Mash Pit by Zoey’s Attic.