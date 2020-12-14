We’re sure by now we’re all a bit fatigued by the virus, politics and having to keep to ourselves. That’s why it was such a delight to read about four girls in Kirkwood who are doing extraordinary things.
Paige Branstetter, Gia Pride and Sophia Webb started a new recycling and Green Certification program, Kirkwood Change. Noa Vasquez has made and donated thousands of masks and then poured the proceeds back into local businesses. Their efforts are heartwarming, uplifting and much appreciated, especially during this holiday season. Bravo to Paige, Gia, Sophia and Noa!
Debra and Allen Larson
Kirkwood