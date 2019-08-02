Girl Scouts of Eastern Missouri has announced that Sarah Lovett, a graduate of Kirkwood High School, has recently earned the Girl Scout Gold Award for extraordinary leadership through a remarkable community service project.
Lovett was recognized with other Gold Award Girl Scouts during a special ceremony at Lindenwood University in St. Charles this past June.
Lovett, a 13-year Girl Scout, identified a need in her community and then took action to create a positive and permanent change. After learning the children of domestic violence victims didn’t have a room to play in at a local shelter while their parents sought help, Lovett decided to build that crucial space.
Leading a team of volunteers, Lovett redesigned a room at Lydia’s House, which provides help for people dealing with domestic abuse. During the course of several months, she planned and executed her project, scheduling a number of workdays that included painting and picking up donations for the room.
When everything was finished, the space was complete with new bookshelves, a bean bag chair, a rocking chair, a television and art supplies. Now, when parents have to leave their child or children for brief periods, they leave them in a warm environment designed for peace.