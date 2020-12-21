Zoe Knight, a senior at Kirkwood High School, recently received The Girl Scout Gold Award from The Girl Scouts of Eastern Missouri. The Gold Award is the highest achievement a Girl Scout can attain. It acknowledges each recipient’s extraordinary leadership skills and personal commitment to making a positive impact on their community and the world at large.
Knight’s Gold Award project focused on the issue of “period poverty.” She provided quality period products in the women’s restroom at Kirkwood High School. In addition, she designed and built dispensers that are currently in five restrooms at Kirkwood High, and also advocated for the school to change the quality of the period products it is currently using.
Knight has accomplished much during her years at Kirkwood High School, including four years on the Mock Trial team and three years on the Golden K Honor Roll for an excellent GPA. She also serves as president of the KHS Players and vice-president of the Honor Society. Knight plans to attend college in the fall of 2021.