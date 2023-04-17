Kirkwood High School junior Erika Schmitz, 17, recently achieved her Girl Scout Gold Award, the highest achievement a Girl Scout can attain.
Her Gold Award project, “Cheer For Kids,” focused on supporting children who have to spend time in the hospital. Schmitz hosted a dedicated basketball game at Kirkwood High School to collect toys, books, blankets and art supplies. The items were then donated to St. Louis Children’s Hospital. She also created a website and received over 100 donations.
Check out the project at cheerforkids.godaddysites.com.