Blair, Giles Allen Jr., of Webster Groves, died Feb. 21, 2022. He was 93.
Giles was a principal in the Ferguson-Florissant School District. After retirement, he was a docent at the Endangered Wolf Center in Eureka, a bagpiper for the John Ford Highland Pipe Band, and a weight-room coach at YMCA gyms in Webster Groves and Kirkwood.
He was born in North St. Louis to Giles A. and Ruth Christian Blair. Giles Jr. graduated from Beaumont High School and was a Men of Beaumont member. He earned a bachelor’s degree in public administration from The University of Missouri-Columbia, where he played center for the Missouri Football Tigers in the late ‘40s. Giles earned a master’s degree in education from Washington University and was a Korean War Army veteran.
He was predeceased by his wife, Prudence Waddock Blair, and sister, Marjorie Blair Cassidy. He is survived by his children, Annie-Laurie Blair (Allyn Vonderchek) of Cincinnati, Giles Allen Blair III of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and Rebecca Ralls Blair of Shrewsbury; a granddaughter, Rebecca Vonderchek, and a grandson, Blair Vonderchek, both of Cincinnati; and many cherished nieces and nephews. He was a dear friend to many.
Giles loved animals — particularly dogs and wolves. Donations are appreciated to the APA and the Endangered Wolf Center. Special thanks to staff and caregivers at Sunrise Senior Living of Webster Groves and Accent Hospice.
Services will be in the spring, with burial in Emmanuel Episcopal Church Memorial Garden in Webster Groves.