College is the natural next step for many graduating high school students. Holiday gifts that aim to meet the needs and interests of recipients can ensure presents will be enjoyed and utilized. Modern college students likely can use a few things to simplify life on campus.
Laptop or tablet. Most, if not all, assignments are posted online and then completed and submitted through various portals or cloud services. Therefore, college students will require a laptop or high-functioning tablet with the right processing speed and memory capacity to handle the demand.
Student card funds. Colleges utilize different programs for paying for meal plans and incidentals purchased on campus. Savvy gift givers can deposit funds into students’ accounts so that they’ll have a little extra spending money to put toward books or that mocha at the campus coffee shop.
Parking pass. Parking typically is an extra cost for students, meaning friends or relatives can gift the cost of annual parking passes to the college students in their lives.
Dorm gear. College students who opt to live in campus housing often want to make their dorm rooms feel like a home away from home. Small pod-type coffee pots, compact microwaves, mini fridges, under-bed storage shelving, area rugs, cozy comforters and bathroom essentials can make college kids’ dorm rooms feel more like home.