The city of Kirkwood has revised its water main replacement plan under Geyer Road’s railroad tracks, between Nirk Avenue and Monroe Place, due to unforeseen conditions. The revision is currently under review by Union Pacific Railroad Company.
Once approved, the city’s contractor will resume work at the railroad track intersection of Geyer Road to complete Phase 1A of the water main replacement project. The boring crew is scheduled to begin work again on May 31. It is anticipated that Geyer Road will remain closed until June 24.
Phase 1A requires a temporary road closure for Geyer’s northbound and southbound traffic. Northbound Geyer traffic will be detoured at West Woodbine. Southbound Geyer traffic will be detoured at West Argonne. Detour signs along South Harrison will lead both northbound and southbound traffic back to Geyer. Due to the required size of the excavation in the road, the road closure will remain in place until the scheduled work is complete.
The city’s water department will provide an update on the road closure to keep the public informed. For the most recent information, visit tinyurl.com/77ww9yfn.