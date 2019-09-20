After reading about Cathy Murch’s tragedy (WKT, Aug. 23), I want to spread hope to people suffering from mental illness, especially to mothers with bipolar. I talk frankly about my psychiatric hospitalizations. They were mostly due to refusing to take proper medications (bipolar meds cause me a lot of weight gain and tremors in my hands and face). I survived it all! I survived 100% of my worst days. So I talk about it.
When I discovered the book by Mark Lucach, “My Lovely Wife in the Psych Ward,” I immediately set up a neighborhood book club to discuss the book. Twelve people came and everyone actually read the entire book! We had a lively discussion about mental illness and the evening left me feeling hopeful, supported and protected from future episodes.
I agree with Mitch Murch that we need to get people talking. People need to know how to get help in a developing psychiatric crisis.
I always spread the word that booking an appointment with a psychiatrist as a new patient takes about three to six months. First you have to figure out insurance and then you get put on a waiting list to be called when there is an opening to schedule a new patient appointment. When the office finally calls you, when it’s your turn, they book out eight weeks. So don’t wait for a crisis! Get on the waitlist today. Get on more than a couple waitlists! Then, have a back up plan:
Intensive outpatient behavioral programs are a good way to take a break from life for a week (or two or three). Get group therapy daily, see a psychiatrist immediately for proper med management, and develop an action plan to book with a regular therapist, all with a social worker’s help and support.
Mercy has a special intensive outpatient program (IOP) just for mothers now, too!
If your loved one is in a crisis in the middle of the night, don’t be afraid to call 911 and get an ambulance to transport them to the hospital for intake assessment. It’s scary driving in a car with someone who is very sick mentally and in distress.
As a community we could have done better for Mitch Murch and his family. Let’s get talking about psychiatric illness and how to treat it.
Kirkwood