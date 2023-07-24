This is my response to all of the talk about traffic on Kirkwood Road. What people know very little of is that Kirkwood Road is served by MetroBus route number 49 — which is the Lindbergh bus.
At Kirkwood Commons, that route intersects with MetroBus routes 21, 56 and 58X. As I have written before, there is also Call-A-Ride. People with disabilities really should take advantage of that service.
And toward the northern portion of Kirkwood, there is the 57 Manchester bus, which has great service to Schnucks and Dierbergs. I know the service may be limited, but sometimes it’s worth a shot and worth giving Call-A-Ride a try. A seat on Call-A-Ride will even give you a splendid view of Kirkwood since you would be able to see over the roofs of the cars.
Patrick Richmond
Kirkwood