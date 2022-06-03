While Buzzing Love encourages kindness every day, our biggest day of the year, “Buzzing Love Day,” is on June 29.
My hope is that more and more people will join us in this celebration of love and kindness each year. Wherever you find yourself on Wednesday, June 29, we hope you’ll join us in practicing a random, or not so random, act of kindness. We also encourage you to share that kindness, or if you’re the recipient of someone else’s kindness, on social media using the hashtag #buzzinglove to help encourage and inspire others to participate.
Ironically, this day of kindness was born from a senseless act of gun violence that took the life of my own father, longtime Webster Groves resident Gary A. Baranyai, on June 29, 2014.
A loving husband and devoted father, he was the best dad ever. An amazing friend, proud Marine and the hardest working man I’ve ever known, he always had a smile, an encouraging word and time to lend a hand. He loved to skydive and never knew a stranger.
Perhaps he is best remembered for his infectious and unforgettable laugh — a laugh that was as joyful as it was loud and contagious. It was hard not to laugh when he was laughing. The world got a lot darker that day, and hasn’t ever been the same without his love and laughter.
On the first anniversary of his death, many friends, and even several strangers, surprised our family by practicing “Good Deeds For Gary” as a way to ease the pain of what would be a difficult day, and remind us that his love and light remains. People flooded their corners of the world with kindness. They baked cookies for firefighters, overtipped waiters, wrote thank you notes to old teachers, handed out flowers to strangers, left positive notes on car windshields, treated the next person in line, volunteered their time and donated to charities, and so much more.
We’ve held Buzzing Love Day every year since, and it’s spread to several states and even other countries since its inception seven years ago. Last year, June 29 was officially proclaimed as “Buzzing Love Day: A Day of Kindness” in Webster Groves, but you can be part of the movement wherever you are.
Just as my dad often seemed larger than life, Buzzing Love has grown far beyond him. While Gary B. will always “bee” the inspiration behind it, Buzzing Love Day is much bigger than that. It’s about putting love into the pain and brokenness.
It’s a pain and brokenness that’s all too fresh for those who have recently lost a loved one in the horrific mass shootings, including the killing of 10 people in a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, on May 14, and another that killed 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24.
Although I rarely talk about my personal tragedy as it relates to gun violence, these recent horrors are heavy on my heart. I can’t begin to describe how angry and sad these continued, senseless killings by cowards make me. I’ve been there in the darkness, and I know how excruciating it is to keep surviving in that kind of pain.
Those of us who have had a loved one ripped from our lives by violence carry an indescribable, complicated grief forever. We don’t ever move on or get over it — we just do our best to learn to live with the ache. What helps? Love and kindness.
You never know how much your kindness could help someone. It’s often the small acts of kindness that can make the biggest difference in someone’s day — or their life. Buzzing Love Day, and all that Buzzing Love has since become, is proof of that. It’s also proof that kindness begets kindness and the ripple effect is real.
But if you want more kindness in the world, you have to put it there. Be the reason that someone feels less alone in their pain. Be the reason that someone knows there is still good in the world. Be the reason someone knows their loved one is remembered. We all have the power to do that with just a little kindness.
If this moves you, I hope you’ll consider joining me this Buzzing Love Day in giving, even a small amount, to help the survivors and families of the victims in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas. There are several to choose from such as the Buffalo 5-14 Survivors Fund and the Texas Elementary School Shooting Victims Fund.
No matter how you choose to do it, I hope you’ll join us in spreading kindness for Buzzing Love Day on June 29, and many other days, too. Because everyone has a story, and everyone has a struggle. Because when the pain shatters us, it’s the love and kindness that saves us.