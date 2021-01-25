General Grant Car Wash & Detail Center is a third-generation family business. Owners Rick and Nick Barthelmass offer a full range of cleaning services, from washing and waxing to specialized detailing.
The business was started by Richard C. Barthelmass, nicknamed “The General,” in 1970. The family has been operating in the same location, 8344 Watson Road, for 50 years.
“The business has been able to provide a unique experience for so many years by keeping customer satisfaction and wash quality our top priority, while also keeping up with industry and automotive vehicle changes,” said Nick Barthelmass.
General Grant started as an “express” exterior-only car wash. Over the years, its been paired with a gas station and a second express car wash, become a full-service wash and added a full-service detail center. Last year, the business came full circle when it started to offer an express exterior service car wash with a “ride-thru” option.
The Barthelmasses love the feeling of seeing a filthy car go through the wash tunnel and come out squeaky clean. Both Rick (second generation) and Nick (third generation) Barthelmass grew up working at the car wash. After stints in other industries as adults, they realized that washing cars is in their DNA!
“I derive the most satisfaction from having an impact on not just one, but two groups of people in my everyday role. Day in and day out, I get to motivate and inspire employees while also creating satisfaction and happiness for our customers,” said Nick Barthelmass.
Customers take notice of the service, too. The Barthelmasses hear “the most humbling compliments” from satisfied customers.
“Every time I go to General Grant, the staff is so friendly and welcoming. I’ve been going there for 10 years and the quality is top notch,” said Mike S. of Webster Groves.
8344 Watson Road • St. Louis • 842-3033