It should be a law for pets not to be in the driver’s lap while driving. Drivers don’t hold babies in their arms. If you want to take Fido with you, then put your pet in a kennel in the car.
Tim Conners
Glendale
Updated: March 15, 2021 @ 6:36 pm
