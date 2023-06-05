While Buzzing Love encourages kindness every day, our namesake day, the biggest and buzziest of the year, “Buzzing Love Day” is June 29.
Wherever you find yourself on Thursday, June 29, we hope you’ll join us in practicing a random, or not so random, act of kindness. We also encourage you to share that kindness, or if you’re on the receiving end of someone else’s kindness, on social media using the hashtag #buzzinglove to help encourage and inspire others to participate.
Ironically, this day of love and kindness stems from a senseless act of violence that took the life of my dad, longtime Webster Groves resident Gary A. Baranyai, on June 29, 2014.
A loving husband and devoted father, he was the best dad ever. An amazing friend, proud Marine and the hardest working man I’ve ever known. No matter how busy, he always had a smile, an encouraging word, an ear to listen and time to lend a hand. He loved to skydive and never knew a stranger.
I’m still amazed by the hundreds of people who showed up at his memorial service — many we knew, of course, but also many we didn’t. People from all walks of life, and every single aspect of my dad’s life — from those who saw him when he grabbed his morning coffee to those he hadn’t seen in years, but whose memories and fondness of him were no less faded.
My dad’s joy was palpable. Perhaps he is best remembered for his infectious and unforgettable laugh — a laugh as joyful as it was loud and contagious. He was also a helper, a doer and a fixer.
So many stories began in similar fashion: “One time, Gary helped me with ... ” or “Your dad’s laugh was the best ... ”
What shined through in all of them was the love, kindness and laughter — that’s what people remember. When everything else is gone, the love and kindness stays.
It’s true that people will often forget what you say or what you do, but they’ll never forget how you made them feel. He always had a way of making people feel special, and making them feel like they mattered. He was tough as nails, but so loving and so kind.
“Buzzing Love Day” began as a way to share that love and kindness with others. On the first anniversary of his death, many friends — and even several strangers — surprised our family by practicing “Good Deeds For Gary” as a way to ease the pain of what would be a difficult day, and remind us that his love and light was still present.
People flooded their corners of the world with kindness. There were thank you notes to old teachers, flowers for strangers, checking on neighbors, care packages for soldiers, meals for homeless shelters, treats and supplies for animal rescues, overtipping waiters and so much more.
We’ve held “Buzzing Love Day” every year since. It’s grown far beyond Gary B., spreading to several states and even other countries. While June 29 was officially proclaimed as “Buzzing Love Day: A Day of Kindness” in Webster Groves in 2021 and we’ve hosted community events to celebrate and inspire more kindness, you can be part of the Buzzing Love movement anywhere in the world.
Travel is taking my husband and I away from Webster this June 29, but it will be an opportunity to put into practice what I’ve long said — that you can buzz the love no matter where you are, and that simple act of kindness is enough.
Buzzing Love is big on small acts of kindness because those are what often make the biggest difference in someone’s day — and even their life. “Buzzing Love Day” is proof of that.
No matter how you choose to do it or where you may be, I hope you’ll join us in spreading love, kindness and hope for “Buzzing Love Day” on June 29. Because everyone has a story, and everyone has a heartbreak. Because when the pain shatters us, it’s the love and kindness that saves us.