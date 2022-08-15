This letter is in regard to the letter written by Larry Chapman, “Douglass Hill Would Have Grown Tax Base,” in the July 29 Mailbag.
Larry, we don’t want a mega-development built in a floodplain. No, Webster does not have to “grow.” Growing bigger does not always equal better. I’d say it’s time to get over the bitterness and move on. I’m sure you can find some other community that wants a warehouse store or hundreds of people stacked on top of each other in a flood zone. Webster does not.
Dwight Thomas
Webster Groves