St. Louis is known for the Gateway Arch, Forest Park and the Mighty Mississippi. But many may not know it’s also home to a growing network of greenway trails connecting the region’s parks, rivers, cultural landmarks and communities. With over 128 miles to explore, Great Rivers Greenway is the perfect way to enjoy the outdoors this summer.
In 2000, voters in St. Louis City, St. Louis County and St. Charles County dreamed big by voting for and investing in a dynamic network of parks and open space. This vote created Great Rivers Greenway, which has made it its mission to make the St. Louis region a more vibrant place to live, work and play by developing a regional network of greenways.
More than just a trail, greenways are outdoor spaces that connect people and places. No two greenways are alike; some travel through quiet wooded areas, others offer a more urban experience connecting to shopping districts, transit, parks and neighbor-hoods. They meander along rivers, climb bluffs, and wind behind neighborhoods and businesses to provide direct connections to the places people want to go. They also reveal hidden views and panoramic vistas travelers will never see from behind the wheel of a car.
Greenway Getaways
While there are plenty of unique greenways in St. Louis, a few local picks best serve the Webster-Kirkwood area.
Meramec Greenway, from Kirkwood’s Greentree Park to Arnold’s Grove in Valley Park, is perfect for beginner cyclists and little greenway explorers; the shaded greenway is flat and relatively uncrowded and meanders along the Meramec River. Connect to Simpson Park, enjoy a walk around the lake and spend some time on the playground.
Meramec Greenway in Wildwood is beautiful all year round. The Al Foster Trail runs along the Meramec River and offers gorgeous views of the river on one side and soaring bluffs on the other. The Rock Hollow Trail has lots of shade and places to sit and relax. Listen closely to hear the sounds of rippling water in nearby creeks. On weekends during the summer, ride the miniature Wabash, Frisco and Pacific Railroad located near the trailhead.
Get on the Gravois Greenway: Grant’s Trail to walk or bike through history. Visit the Historic Sappington House, Father Dickson Cemetery and Ulysses S. Grant Historic Site. Park the bike at Grant’s Farm for a quick visit to see the animals and grab some refreshments.
Plan Your Trip to a Greenway
Easily plan a walking, hiking or biking trip by visiting GreatRiversGreenway.org. There are three ways to find greenways; a list, a map and an interactive search feature. Search by keyword or location, or by selecting detailed criteria, including distance, type of trail or activities along the way.