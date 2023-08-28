St. Louis is known for the Gateway Arch and Forest Park, but it’s also home to a growing network of greenway trails connecting the region’s parks, rivers, landmarks and communities. With over 128 miles to explore, Great Rivers Greenway is the perfect way to enjoy the outdoors this fall.
Greenways connect people and places. No two greenways are alike; some travel through quiet wooded areas, others offer a more urban experience connecting to shopping districts, transit, parks and neighborhoods. They meander along rivers, climb bluffs, and wind behind neighborhoods and businesses to provide direct connections to the places people want to go. They also reveal hidden views and panoramic vistas travelers will never see from behind the wheel of a car.
Easily plan a walking, hiking or biking trip by visiting GreatRiversGreenway.org.