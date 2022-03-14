I am an alum of Webster Groves High School (Class of 2006) and I proudly write that I received an A-plus, top notch education and was far better prepared for college than many of the people I met upon my arrival.
However, reading the Mailbag, we should be so lucky there’s anyone left in the classrooms at all. With the constant fear of being attacked for possessing a “political ideology” in their curriculums, the constant threat of violence from students, the looming stress of increasingly difficult classroom management, the interference of parents in every facet of the educational process, the worry about non-parents who certainly have an ideology enforcing their narrow world-views on their schools, and the consideration of every single word to make sure no one is offended — the least of which are the people claiming those not sharing their worldview are snowflakes — all for peanuts and constant attacks … its a miracle we have functioning public schools. Who would want to teach at all? And perhaps that’s a clue to these peoples’ end goal.
But for now, all I can say is stay out of the way and let educators do their jobs for which they have received intense and thorough training, give students the tools to critically think and pursue the truth, and embrace that truth as an agent to create a constantly better society — one hopefully full of more compassion and care for others.
Christopher Swanson
Austin, Texas