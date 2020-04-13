I can't believe that St. Louis can't have PRT (Personal Rapid Transit) like other countries can. It's new, but it's useful.
The PRT cars are called "PODS" and they range between the size of a four-door sedan to an 11-passenger van. The PRT track is similar to a monorail and it is elevated. A PRT can glide past the autos stuck in traffic on I-270, and while autos have to stop at stop signs, a PRT only stops at stations.
Like a computer, you tell it where you want it to take you. You pay a fare similar to what may be charged on MetroLink. They are designed to accommodate people with suitcases, parents with baby strollers and wheelchairs. Unlike a bus where you have to wait for it to show up, the pod sits at the station and waits for you.
Due to it being electric, that could spell a reduction in air pollution. Personal Rapid Transit is really a mix of public transportation and private transportation all in one system.
It has been tested in Sweden and the results came out positive, according to experts. The few things that are holding it back are how the tracks are going to be routed and where the PRT stations will be. I hope St. Louis gets on the stick and builds this thing.
Patrick Richmond
Kirkwood