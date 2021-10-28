Outdoor Family Story Time
Update: as of 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, this event has been rescheduled due to inclement weather. The correct date follows.
Visit the Rock Hill Public Library, 9811 Manchester Road, at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 3, for an outdoor story time event, including music and movement. Families may bring their own blankets and chairs or sit at picnic tables. Masks recommended.
In case of inclement weather, the event will be canceled or rescheduled. Story time will not move indoors.
Friendly Tales Of Haunted Places
The Kirkwood Historical Society will host a Halloween event featuring local ghost storyteller Patrick Dorsey on Thursday, Oct. 28, from 7 to 8 p.m., on the front porch of Mudd’s Grove, 302 W. Argonne Drive.
Hear about eerie legends and uncanny first-hand accounts of the ghostly and supernatural in neighborhoods where residents come home to unseen footsteps or resign themselves to objects mysteriously moving, disappearing and reappearing.
Bring a lawn chair, munch on treats from the S’More Shack and listen to stories about a mysterious inhabitant of The Rep in Webster Groves, and of those who share their homes with the ghostly and supernatural.
The event is free and open to the public. Donations are appreciated and will go toward the Kirkwood Historical Society’s efforts to replace the Mudd’s Grove porch, which has fallen into disrepair.
Terrifying Tales
World-class local storytellers Bobby Norfolk, Sherry Norfolk and Ken Wolfe will present “Terrifying Tales: A Storytelling Festival for Halloween” on Friday, Oct. 29, at 7:30 p.m. at The Chapel, 6238 Alexander Drive in Clayton.
Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door. Tickets include two free drink coupons. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Attendees must be ages 12 and up, and show proof of a vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test. Masks required. Get tickets online at terrifyingtales.brownpapertickets.com.
Tales From Edgar Allen Poe
Get into the spirit with a reading from the works of Edgar Allen Poe on Halloween on Sunday, Oct. 31, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. on the porch of the Historical Hawken House, 1155 S. Rock Hill Road in Webster Groves.
Tour the Hawken House from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Performance begins at 6 p.m. Bring a blanket, chairs and a cooler.
Performer Anne Louise Williams is a historical interpreter and literature performer who recites dramatically from memory. Williams has performed in New York, Richmond, Philadelphia and various venues in the St. Louis region. She was invited again this year by Webster Groves Historical Society to bring Poe’s tales and poems to life through her dramatic performance readings.
For more information, email HawkenHouse@historicwebster.org or call 314-968-1857.