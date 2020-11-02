On Oct. 6, a Kirkwood woman received a phone call from her grandson, who said he caused a vehicle accident in Mexico. Later that day, she received a call from the victim’s attorney, who asked for compensation so her grandson could avoid criminal charges. Hoping to resolve the matter, the woman wired the money to a bank in Mexico. But later, she learned a startling truth: Her grandson was safe and sound in the United States. There was no attorney or accident in Mexico — and she was out $18,000.
Phone scams, like the “grandparent scam,” are designed to steal money — or personal information to access money later. While scams affect all age groups, many of them target seniors who are more trusting or less knowledgeable about technology.
“These are organized efforts. It’s like a syndicate. Rarely is the caller somebody local,” said Kirkwood Police Officer Gary Baldridge. “The technology behind it is crazy. There’s so many different ways a caller can route an IP address and bounce it off of routers and satellites. Once that happens, there’s nothing we can do, and it’s so unfortunate because there’s no way we’re going to get that person’s money back.”
Though scammers operate from all over the world, modern technology makes it possible to spoof phone numbers. Caller ID might show a call from the IRS, Medicare, the Social Security Administration or even local law enforcement. Both the Webster and Kirkwood police departments recently issued press releases regarding a phone scam operation using their phone numbers and the names of real police officers. In one case, a woman lost $6,500 to remedy a “warrant” out for her arrest.
According to Rebecca Phoenix of the St. Louis Better Business Bureau, the common thread in many scams is to catch victims off guard.
“The key with all of these is to get the person when they are mentally off their normal game,” said Phoenix. “They’ll often call in the middle of the night or try to create a sense of urgency through threats.”
The “grandparent scam” is one of these cases, Phoenix said. Scammers will often call at night, during the time high school students would be on spring break and claim they are in some sort of trouble and need money immediately. The goal is to get the money before the victim questions the feasibility of what the scammer is saying or tries to contact their grandchild themselves.
Common Scams
Phoenix said another one of the most common scams targeting older Americans is the lottery scam, in which victims receive a call, email or letter claiming they’ve won a sweepstakes or lottery. Victims are told they must first pay taxes or a fee to get their winnings.
In some cases, a check is delivered for the victim to cash, and once they do, the scammer will claim they’ve overpaid and need some of the money back. Victims will send money to the scammers, only to find out later that the original check was fake to begin with.
Another scam popular with seniors is the virtual vehicle vendor scam. A vendor will list a vehicle on Facebook Marketplace, Craigslist or another online vendor claiming the vehicle is in pristine condition, but charging below market price. The victim bites on the deal and the scammer requests a payment to hold in escrow while the car is sent over for inspection. The victim pays, but the car never arrives.
Medicaid, Medicare, Social Security and IRS scams are also very common. In these scams, a scammer will claim the victim needs to make a payment to reactivate government benefits, repay a debt or avoid arrest.
Tech support scams involve a phone call or email claiming there’s something wrong with the computer that needs to be fixed. The goal in these scams is to get the victim to give out their username and password to websites or click a malicious link in order to gain access to personal information. Some scammers will ask for remote access to a victim’s computer and either steal personal information or install a virus and charge money to solve the problem.
There are also “long cons,” in which victims are scammed over long periods of time and sometimes become involved in them. One example is the romance scam, in which a scammer on a dating or other social site attempts to cultivate a relationship with the victim. The scammer will quickly ask to move off the internet platform to phone or email.
“They’ll never meet with you. COVID presents a great opportunity and reason for that,” said Phoenix. “Eventually they start asking for money for various kinds of problems. Then it just keeps drawing out.”
Phoenix said that seniors will often figure out the relationship is fake, but they are treated so nicely that they are reluctant to give it up.
“They might even be willing to receive money and send it to someone else for their friend. Then they’re no longer a victim and become part of the scam, and they can be held accountable by law enforcement,” said Phoenix. “Sometimes, people have gone to prison because they participated and they can’t prove they didn’t know.”
The pandemic is also affecting scams, said Phoenix. With social distancing in place, scammers are taking advantage of seniors in isolation or claiming a loved one is in the hospital with coronavirus.
“Scammers tend to pivot with whatever is in the news. They probably keep track of the news better than anyone,” she said.
Red Flags
Detective Fred Bell, the Webster Groves Police Department’s community resource officer, said the easiest way to identify a scam is to use common sense.
“All the scenarios have a sense of urgency, whether there’s a warrant out for your arrest or a grandchild in trouble. Take a step back and go over that story again. If it doesn’t quite make sense, there’s probably a reason,” said Bell. “Hang up the phone and call your insurance agency or whoever. Ask if they actually made that call.”
Another red flag is if the caller asks to remain on the line while a gift card or other payment method is purchased, in order to get the numbers right away. No police department, legitimate business or government agency will ask for payment over the phone by gift card, according to Kirkwood officer Baldridge.
Reporting, Resources and Prevention
Those who have fallen victim to a scam, or believe they were targeted, should report their experience to the Better Business Bureau at 314-645-3300. Victims can also use the Scam Tracker tool at http://bbb.org/scamtracker to file a report online.
The Scam Tracker, a database of scam experiences, allows viewers to research scams reported in their areas via an interactive map. When reporting a scam, the form will collect contact information that will not be shared on the website — it allows the BBB and local authorities can follow up for more information.
“It’s always worth reporting it because with BBB, we work with law enforcement. We have our own investigators,” said Phoenix, who is one. “If we don’t know about it, it’s really hard for people to get their money back.”
The BBB also has a comprehensive list of scam studies at http://bbb.org/scamstudies. These studies break down in depth how these scams work and provide a list of tips for recognizing and avoiding them.
Phoenix also recommends calling the Federal Trade Commission and the Missouri Attorney General’s office to report the scam. And when in doubt, she said, use Google to verify information or check if similar incidents have been reported.
“Never wire money or send gift cards to someone you don’t know,” said Phoenix. “Make sure you know who you’re really talking to. Resist the urge to act immediately — and do your research.”
Both Bell and Baldridge suggest calling local police non-emergency numbers: 314-645-3000 for Webster Groves and 314-822-5858 for Kirkwood. Officers can help identify scams, verify information and take reports in the event of money loss. Police are also available for fraud seminars.
“Word of mouth is key. Spread the word,” said Bell. “If you’ve been a victim, put it out on social media. That may prevent someone else from becoming a victim.”