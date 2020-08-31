Lynn’s Grade: B
Genre: Comedy, Horror
Rating: R for drug content, language throughout including sexual references, and some violence/bloody images
The Plot: Dean (Rian Gordon), Duncan (Lewis Gribben) and DJ Beatroot (Viraj Juneja) are teenage pals from Glasgow who must go on a character-building camping trip for school. They are teamed with straight-arrow Ian (Samuel Bottomley), who is home-schooled but wants the Duke of Edinburgh Award because it will look good on a college application. These city kids are inept at outdoor education — and are being chased by a huntsman intent on “culling the herd.”
Lynn’s Take: Ah, wilderness. Destined to be a cult classic, “Get Duked!” is a goofy mash-up of black comedy and horror clichés set in the Scottish Highlands.
The remote farmland becomes an ominous setting for what starts out as teenage tomfoolery. The trio, composed of far-from-honor-roll students, is ill-equipped and not prepared for their outdoor adventure. The kid who fancies himself a future hip-hop star has the wrong shoes and an all-white outfit. From the minute the map rips, you know they are headed for trouble.
Throw in hippie farmers, armed senior citizens, overzealous police officers, a mistaken terrorist, hallucinogenic rabbit turds, a mini-bus and hip-hop music and this is one wild and crazy experience
Doff, who wrote this choppy, rough-around-the-edges script known as “Boyz in the Wood,” makes his directorial debut after producing numerous music videos. He has a flair for combining different graphics with the beat of the music, and he has assembled a catchy soundtrack.
While the generational conflict doesn’t entirely work, the comic timing is impressive. Eddie Izzard is always a great addition to any project.
The hooligans are comparable to Beavis and Butthead stereotypes but actually get more likeable as their plight becomes nightmarish.
The only drawback is their thick Scottish brogues — to understand them, turn on closed captioning.
Winner of the Audience Award — Midnights — at the 2019 South by Southwest Festival, the film has laugh-out-loud moments and elements of surprise that broaden its appeal. Sometimes, silly and weird is just what we needed.
And the film certainly doesn’t take itself seriously. At 86 minutes, it’s a fun romp in the great outdoors — and no royals were harmed in this endeavor.
"Get Duked!" is available on Amazon Prime as of Aug. 28.