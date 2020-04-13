The coronavirus has hit St. Louis hard, but there are still plenty of ways to learn and self-improve. This week, MU Extension is offering several online workshops for individuals and businesses alike.
Taking Care Of You Zoom Series — April 14 - June 2, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
MU Extension is temporarily waiving fees for this course to provide support and resources for stress management during this challenging time. “Taking Care of You” is a multi-session program offering practical strategies and experiences to help deal with stress. Each week, explore topics through small group discussion, self-reflection and activities. This program will be offered in eight one-hour sessions via Zoom. Register to receive instructions for joining the Zoom sessions. All fees for this event will be waived through June 30.
Introduction to Honey Bees and Beekeeping Zoom Session — April 15, 6 to 9 p.m.
This class is intended both for those who have a general interest in honey bees as well as those who are interested in becoming beekeepers, but want to know more before they dive in. Register for free at web.cvent.com/event/06949201-2d7e-4c1c-bda6-d40c83c32532/regProcessStep1.
SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans Webinar — April 16, 9 to 10 a.m.
Has your small business been impacted by COVID-19? Learn more about the U.S. Small Business Administration Economic Injury Disaster Loan program and get questions answered. Register for free at https://bit/ly/SBAwebinar3.
Business Funding During COVID-19 Webinar — April 16, 3 to 4 p.m.
Join the Missouri Small Business Development Centers for a discussion about funding options available to small business owners due to disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic. Register for free at missouri.ecenterdirect.com/events/21957.