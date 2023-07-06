Canavan, Geraldine Iris (nee Isensee), former Kirkwood resident and lifelong St. Louisan, was born March 16, 1929, and passed away April 2, 2023.
Jerry was the daughter of Albert I. and Lula Brown Isensee and grand-daughter of George R. Brown — one of Kirkwood’s first firemen — and Paulina Jane Sappington, direct descendant of John and Jemima Fowler Sappington. She was predeceased by her parents; husband Paul W. Canavan; and children, Paul and Vicki and their spouses. She is survived by grandson Michael; great-grandson Sebastian; former daughter-in-law Leslie Vander Meulen Richards (KHS 1965); and nieces, nephews, cousins and many great friends.
Jerry was a long-time employee of Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod in Kirkwood and life long member of Mt. Tabor UCC.
Memorial donations would be appreciated to the Sappington House Foundation of Crestwood, Missouri.