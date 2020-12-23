Murphy, Gerald William, was born July 31, 1924, and passed Dec. 9, 2020.
Gerald passed away on Dec. 9 following a brief battle with COVID-19. Raised in North. St. Louis, he was a graduate of Beaumont High School and Washington University business school and was a decorated WWII Army veteran. He moved to Warson Woods in 1960 with his wife Geraldine and sons James and John. Retiring after 40 years with Bemis, he became involved with the city, serving as both alderman and park commissioner. Following the death of his wife of 57 years, he spent his final 12 years in San Diego, near his son and grandchildren.