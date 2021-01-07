Vaughn, Gerald T. “Gerry,” passed away on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at age 87. He was the beloved husband of the late Cecile E. Vaughn (nee Swain) for 62 years; loving father of Scot (Bonnie) Vaughn, Cherie Vaughn, and the late Sherileen Vaughn; cherished grandfather of Megan and Morgan Vaughn; dear son-in-law of Eileen Swain; and dear uncle, cousin and friend to many.
Gerry graduated from Centralia High School in Illinois. He was a long time Deacon at Des Peres Baptist Church and a current member of Kirkwood Baptist Church. Gerry retired after 44 years at McDonnell Douglas. He loved model airplanes and trains. His smile and endearing laugh will be missed by many.
Visitation was held Wednesday, Jan 6, at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Road in Kirkwood, Missouri. A funeral Service was held Thursday, Jan. 7, at Bopp Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Kirkwood Baptist Church.