Barnes, Gerald Monroe (Pete) of St. Peters, Missouri, was born Oct. 13, 1933 and passed into the Lord’s care on March 15, 2020, surrounded by family. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Dolores Mary (Juengst) Barnes; daughter Jennifer (James) Blasberg; son Peter (Cecile) Barnes; grandchildren Mitchell and Madeline Gegg, Anna and Paige Blasberg, Kayln McClimens and Alicia Herlihy; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his daughter Rita Harwood; parents Truman and Daisy Barnes; brother Larry Barnes; and sisters Shirley Joyce and Nancy Howlett.
Pete was most recently a member of All Saints Parish in St. Peters. Prior to that, he resided in Shrewsbury, Missouri, and was an active member of Cure of Ars Parish. He graduated from Central High School in St. Louis in 1952 and St. Louis University in 1976.
Pete was a veteran of the United States Navy, having served from 1955-1957. Pete was an avid fisherman and had a passion for reading and basketball. He’ll be most remembered for his love of his dear Dodie and their children, his dry sense of humor, and as role model to all as a strong and kind gentleman.