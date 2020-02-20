Kasch, Gerald, April 15, 1936 - Feb. 9, 2020, peacefully passed away at the young age of 83. He was the beloved husband of the late Kathleen (nee Johnson) Kasch; loved brother of Joan (Pete) Pulizzi and the late Mary Ellen Hudson; dear father of Jim Smith (Judy), Gordon (Teri), Jeff, Larry, and Stephanie; cherished grandfather of Jesika, Sarah Kay, Kimo, Justin, Sarah Emily, Zach, and Emily; loving great-grandfather to Bre, Louis, and Wyatt; and treasured uncle, cousin, and friend to many.
Gerald graduated from Webster Groves High School in 1954. He joined the U.S. Army in 1958 and was honorably discharged in 1961. He then started a career as a civil draftsman.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Evelyn’s House (www.bjchospice.org/Evelyn’s-House) or American Lung Association (www.lung.org.)