Terry, Georgeann M., passed away peacefully Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. She was the very dear friend of Karen C. Smith, Laurie (John) DiCarlo and Kimmie Letona. She will be greatly missed by her church family and other lives she touched.
Georgeann was a long-time member of Geyer Road Baptist Church. She enjoyed traveling, gardening and bluegrass music. She was very active in the banking and real estate industries for many years.
Funeral service Saturday, Aug. 27, 10:30 a.m. at Geyer Road Baptist Church, 504 S. Geyer Road, Kirkwood. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mary Culver Home or Geyer Road Baptist Church. Arrangements by Bopp Chapel.