Deutschmann, George F. Sunday September 22, 2019. Beloved husband of Kathryn (nee Pope) for 55 years; loving father of George Deutschmann and Kristine (James) Barker; proud grandfather of Andrew, Anna, Grace, Grant, and Gabrielle; dear son of the late Clarence and Nora Deutschmann; dear brother of Catherine (the late James) Laughlin, Robert (the late Joan) Deutschmann, William Deutschmann, Mary Ellen (Michael) Cobb, the late John (Mary Pat) Deutschmann, Richard (Barbara) Deutschmann, the late Rita Adler, the late Thomas (Connie) Deutschmann, Marilyn (Richard) Hogan, Michael (Patricia) Deutschmann, Joan (Bruce) Zbaren, Gregory (Sheilagh) Deutschmann and Susan (Matt) Wickenhauser, dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to many.
George carried on the family tradition by operating Deutschmann Florist and Greenhouse in Des Peres for 25 years. He enjoyed traveling, spending time with his grandkids, and helping his children with household projects. He will be remembered for his kind heart and always willing to help others.
Visitation at St. Clement Catholic Church, 1510 Bopp Road, Des Peres, Missouri on Friday, Sept. 27, 9:30 a.m. followed by 10:30 a.m. Mass. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery. Memorial contributions appreciated to the Alzheimer’s Association. Arrangements by Bopp Chapel.