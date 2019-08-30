In Kelli Stabile’s Aug. 9 letter about “Mx.,” “genders/sexes” conflates two different things. “Sex” refers to anatomy and chromosomes. Since the latter 20th century, scientific disciplines have commonly used “biology” and “DNA” to describe only sex. “Gender” refers to how societies expect you to behave — “boys don’t cry,” “she’s a tomboy” — and your personal sense of who you are. So gender runs along a spectrum instead of being either/or.
Even with sex, “binary” oversimplifies. For instance, researchers have found cells with male XY chromosomes in people who are physically female and identify themselves as women.
But even if you believe gender and sex are 100% either/or, “Mx.” as a word doesn’t say anything about identity or biology. It is neutral. Its only function is to be an honorific title used to show respect.
Mx. is certainly preferred by some people who don’t identify with a particular gender. But Mx. can just as well be preferred by anyone who simply doesn’t want gender to be part of their title — for whatever reason.
As a communications professional, I’ve noticed neutral “x” in another case: “Latinx” often replacing “Latino” and “Latina.” And I’ve been realizing how helpful Mx. will be when I need to respond in writing to someone I’ve never met who has a name like Tyler or Chris.
“Mx.” itself has been around for 42 years, according to the Merriam-Webster Dictionary, which also says it “is used increasingly on various official forms in the UK, including driver’s licenses and banking documents.”
Webster Groves