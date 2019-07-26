I commend the Kirkwood educator’s bravery in pursuing the Mx. title. This could provide a positive model for all students, educators and communities.
I have been a school counselor for 14 years. Over that time, students of all ages have shared experiences and struggles related to figuring out their identity and distress when it does not fit with the hegemonic heteronormative prescription that permeates our public school system.
Researcher Catherine Lugg studies how politics influence who gets what sort of education, when and how. In 2003, she noted “the problems confronting queer children are not that they are queer — on the contrary, the American legal foundations for homophobia, heteronormativity, and gender bias generate their problems.”
Does the guise of “protecting children’s innocence” simply avoid confronting topics that may be uncomfortable or unacceptable to some adults? Children begin expressing gender identity between 2-3 years old (Ryan, 2009), and start to apply stereotypes between 3-5 years old (Winkler, 2009).
By avoiding teaching students about and modeling acceptance of differences in people, are we helping them to learn how to engage with the diversity of the world or to hide from and/or judge it as inferior?
In 2009, I was discussing stereotypes in a high school class, when a senior stated, “You know xxx? Everyone thinks he’s gay, but he isn’t,” as an example of how stereotypes are not always correct.
I replied that even if he was, that didn’t mean he deserved to be treated differently. Over the course of the next week, I was pulled into meetings with the high school principal and superintendent on reports that I was “teaching gay.” A decade later, I hope to see more supportive and proactive inclusionary measures taken on the current matter, particularly by a district stating it honors diversity and an inclusive learning environment.
Kristine Carey
Kirkwood High School Graduate
Chesterfield