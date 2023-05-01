To respond to Mr. Blumenkemper (Mailbag, April 14), a child’s gender is not determined by some Nurse Ratched “slapping a blue or pink sticker” on the child in the maternity ward. It is determined by X and Y chromosomes in the child’s DNA at birth. An X chromosome from each parent determines a girl; an X chromosome, always from the mother, and a Y chromosome, always from the father, determines a boy. Chromosomes are real. You can see them with a microscope.
Mr. Blumenkemper further cites ancient history as a justification for transgenderism. In classical Greece and Rome, aristocratic men did use children as sex toys. Today, we call this pederasty and child abuse — or used to. It was an advancement of Judeo-Christianity to teach us that dirty sexual conduct leads to disease.
And let me be clear for Ms. Williams (Mailbag, April 21): No amount of chemicals pumped into a child’s body nor surgical butchery can alter genetic reality. The numbers are growing of people who have had gender transformations and have attested to the damage and pain, physical and psychological, these have caused them.
Gender-affirming care is not care, but a Dr. Frankenstein experiment carried out for a political agenda seeking to force this society to accept the breakdown of its norms.
The swelling number of parents who object to this are not bigots. They simply do not want to turn their children over to some teacher who is going to damage them by turning them into freaks or radical leftist zombies. (Preferably without their parents’ knowledge or consent.)
While these “educators” are out in front of the school bloviating about transgenderism, the children are not learning math, not learning to write, not learning how to ask questions and evaluate the veridicality of information.
Jere Deal
Shrewsbury