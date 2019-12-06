Serving authentic gelato made with true Italian ingredients, Gelato di Riso recently opened at 151 W. Jefferson Ave. in downtown Kirkwood. This is the second location for the long-popular classic gelato shop, with the original shop doing business on Wilson Avenue in the heart of The Hill.
Gelato di Riso’s new Kirkwood storefront features indoor and outdoor seating and the same authentic gelato flavors, full line of espressos, and pastries that have made the gelateria such a popular destination on The Hill. Everything is made in-house daily.
The Kirkwood staff serves more than 20 colorful flavors in both cups and cones in a variety of sizes. Among aficionados, Gelato di Riso’s gelato is generally recognized as the best in the area and is served at fine restaurants throughout St. Louis.
“We look forward to becoming a neighborhood gathering spot and active member of the downtown Kirkwood community,” said owner Larry Fuse. “We are delighted to be here and invite you to stop in and try our fall flavors, including pumpkin and cinnamon. And any time of the day, come by to enjoy our cappuccinos, scones and biscotti. ”
In addition to the two gelato shops, Fuse also owns Lorenzo’s Trattoria on Edwards Avenue on The Hill. Gelato di Riso is open Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Fridays from 8 am to 9:30 p.m., Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.; and Sundays from 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.