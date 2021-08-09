Gazebo Artists Markets are coming soon to Old Orchard in Webster Groves.
The markets will be held on Saturdays, Aug. 14, 21 and 28, from 5 to 9 p.m., at Gazebo Park, 8180 Big Bend Blvd. in Old Orchard.
Each market will feature 15 to 20 local artists selling a variety of unique art, plus live music from 7 to 9 p.m. Serendipity and Amy’s Cake Pop Shop and Boozy Bites will also be there with desserts.
Because the markets are being held on three consecutive Saturdays, each market will feature a different mix of artists and work.
“We are looking forward to showcasing the talent of our local artists and having the opportunity to interact with the people in the community through these events,” said Webster Arts Executive Director Jenny Donaldson.
For more information, visit www.webster-arts.org.