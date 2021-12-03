Shop, snack and enjoy live music at the Gazebo Artists Market on Sunday, Dec. 5, noon to 4 p.m., at Old Orchard Gazebo Park, 4 E. Lockwood Ave. The winter market will feature 15 to 20 artists selling a variety of unique works. Students will also be offering gift wrapping.
Stay until dusk for the Old Orchard Holiday Tree Lighting ceremony at Gazebo Park. Be sure to drop a letter in Santa’s Mailbox located at the gazebo while you’re there. The mailbox will remain at the gazebo until Christmas Day, but letters received by Tuesday, Dec. 14, will have a chance of being published in the Christmas Eve issue of the Webster-Kirkwood Times.
For more information about the Gazebo Artists Market, visit www.webster-arts.org/gazebo-artists-market.