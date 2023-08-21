In 2018, Dr. Jill Mogil, OD, FIALVS, with a passion for helping individuals with vision deficiencies not sufficiently improved with standard glasses, established Gateway Low Vision, 522 N. New Ballas Road, Creve Coeur. She set out to help individuals improve their vision, boost their confidence, augment their freedom, and enhance their quality of life.
Eye diseases such as Macular Degeneration, Glaucoma, Stargardt’s Disease, Ocular Albinism, Diabetic Retinopathy, Retinitis Pigmentosa et al, can damage a part of the eye which reduces vision and the ability to do the normal activities of daily living like reading, watching TV, recognizing faces, and driving.
Dr. Mogil offers functional evaluations, and prescribes and provides an array of low-vision devices to make the best use of the patient’s remaining vision. Whether the low vision devices are bioptic telescopes, high microscope reading glasses, or electronic, such as head worn “virtual reality” glasses, their use provides enrichment of daily experiences.
“I love being a part of and witnessing an individual viewing details of a loved one’s face for the first time. It is a magical and emotional event.” Jill said. “Our goal is for you to reclaim the ability to carry out tasks that are important to you, such as driving a car, reading the paper, recognizing faces, watching TV, playing cards or board games, cooking, and anything that matters in your life.”
Dr. Mogil has noticed a positive trend towards providing low vision care to those in need. “The American Academy of Ophthalmology has recognized that the standard of care for individuals with vision limiting diseases include referrals to low vision specialists.”
Gateway Low Vision also offers driver’s license vision evaluations for those who fail the DMV vision test.
Patients of Gateway Low Vision agree — the care they receive is second to none. “I have never had such a thorough vision exam,” wrote one satisfied patient. Another said, “Gateway Low Vision is extremely easy to work with and accommodating.”
Business manager David Mogil provides various plans to help make devices affordable. For more info, call 314-328-9919 or visit www.gatewaylowvision.com
