In February 2017, Linda Jacobs joined the Gateway Harmonica Club. Jacobs, now the club’s president, stumbled upon the club after taking a harmonica class at St. Louis Community College.
The Gateway Harmonica Club, which practices weekly in Rock Hill, was founded in 1987 “with a few guys ... and by the end of 1987 had incorporated into a not-for-profit organization,” said Jacobs, 62, of Sunset Hills, who was elected as president of the club in 2022.
While the Gateway Harmonica Club was originally an all-male group, Jacobs said she has had a positive experience as a woman in the club.
“When the club got women members, that made it into the newsletter,” she said.
The Gateway Harmonica Club now boasts more than 60 members from the St. Louis area. Members range in age from 23 to 94, with most being in their 70s.
Individual club members are part of the Society for the Preservation and Advancement of the Harmonica, which will hold its 60th annual convention Aug. 14-19 at the Sheraton Westport Chalet in St. Louis.
The Gateway Harmonica Club will host this year’s convention, which is expected to draw hundreds of harmonica enthusiasts. Players based in the United States and from as far away as India and China regularly attend the convention. Attendees can expect seminars on a wide variety of topics regarding the harmonica, as well as performances and open mic sessions.
Jim Melchers, vice president of the club, started playing harmonica when he was in college. After hearing a performance at a church service, Melchers decided to buy one — and he now owns “in the triple digits” of harmonicas of all types.
The most expensive harmonica Melchers owns is about $350, but a basic one can be purchased for as little as $10. A diatonic harmonica is included in the fee for the harmonica class offered at St. Louis Community College. A chromatic harmonica is roughly $40. A third type of harmonica, a bass harmonica, “sounds kind of like a tuba,” Melchers said. A fourth type, a chord harmonica, “is the biggest one.”
Melchers encourages anyone who is interested in harmonica playing to come give the club a try. Newcomers are always welcome and can expect “a warm welcome,” said Jacobs, 65, of Hazelwood.
The club’s weekly practices on Tuesday at The Rock Church of St. Louis in Rock Hill contain four smaller practices. The Blues and Fundamentals group meets from 6 to 7 p.m., band practice is from 7 to 8 p.m., and an open mic is held from 8 to 9 p.m.
New members can join in any subsection of the bands — there is no audition process. Group members’ potential progress is determined by the ability to play the harmonica and a willingness to put in practice time and be involved in the group, Melchers explained.
While some of the club’s members come from the classes at St. Louis Community College, others have just walked in. Newcomers can attend some practices for free, but membership in the club is $15 a year.
The annual dues, plus money from performances — primarily at assisted living centers and libraries — goes toward sound bars and microphones, as well as donations to The Rock Church for providing the club’s practice space. The rest is donated to a variety of area nonprofits.
Both Jacobs and Melchers play other instruments. Jacobs plays the piano and is learning how to play the mandolin. Melchers has played the piano, trombone, guitar, banjo and mandolin. But the harmonica is the favorite — the one that ended up sticking — for both Jacobs and Melchers.
Both said they have faced assumptions as harmonica players. Melchers has been told he’s “not a real musician,” while Jacobs, who tells people that she’s in a band — a harmonica band — says people generally react with curiosity.
The Gateway Harmonica Club will play the opening act (free and open to the public) for the Society for the Preservation and Advancement of the Harmonic on Wednesday, Aug. 16, from 7 to 7:30 p.m., at the Sheraton Westport Chalet, 191 Westport Plaza, St. Louis, MO 63146. For more information about the convention and a schedule of events, visit spahstore.org.
For more information about the Gateway Harmonica Club, visit gatewayharmonicaclub.wordpress.com.
Max Wilson is a virtual student at Northwest Missouri State University, and is an intern for the Webster-Kirkwood Times.