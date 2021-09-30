Herschel, Gary Lynn. Jan. 7, 1940 — Sept. 16, 2021. He was the beloved husband of Cindy Faye Herschel; cherished father of David Mathew Herschel, Jeffrey Paul Herschel and Jessica Anne Herschel Smith; proud grandfather of David’s children, Keegan and Radleigh Herschel, Jeffrey’s son, Noah Herschel and Jessica’s three sons, Brooks, Jake and Luke Smith.
Our family circle including David’s wife, Marilena, Jessica’s husband, Curtis, and Brooks Smith’s wife, Stacie, will forever celebrate Gary’s life, his gentle love, unwavering concern for others near and far. He will be dearly missed by all whose lives were touched by his grace and his presence.