Schell, Gary Lee, 65, sailed into the mystic before dawn on April 7. Gary was born and raised in Jerseyville, Illinois, and is the sixth of Ray and Aggie Schell’s 13 children. Gary is survived by his wife of nearly 43 years, Joann, and their four children: Anna and her husband, Tom; Vince and his wife, Kristin; Laura and her husband, Ryan; and Danny and his wife, Erica. He was a beloved Pops to five grandchildren: Sam, Charlie, Natalie, Henry, and Nora. His loving siblings include Barb Schell, Wayne Schell, Ginny Fitzjarrald, Dennis Schell, Doug Schell, Pat Schell, Janet Holmes, Guy Schell, Kathy Hilton, Constance McDaniel, Cindy Parrish and Jim Schell.
He graduated from Quincy University, where he made many lifelong friends. In 1978, he married Joann Schroeder and started a beautiful family. They moved to St. Louis in 1984, where Gary began his career as a financial adviser. He showed genuine interest in his advisees’ lives and family before getting down to business, resulting in clients who stayed with him for his entire 37-year career. Gary and his family are a part of the Mary Queen of Peace parish, where he was actively involved, offering his help anywhere needed, from coaching his kids’ sports teams to building the nativity on the church roof every Christmas, and was also part of the Men’s Club and a men’s rosary group.
Gary also served on the St. Louis Archdiocese School Board and Cardinal Ritter College Prep Board. His family always looked forward to Christian Family Camp each summer, so much so that Gary and Joann were called to become directors of the camp for seven years. He is remembered as a loyal family man who was steadfast in his faith and worked hard to support all his loved ones, his community, and those in need. On weekends, he enjoyed backyard barbecues, sunsets on the family’s farm, Cardinals games, and riding his bike. He saw the importance of showing thanks for his good fortune by giving back. He was a renaissance man with a passion for many things including history, especially the Civil War, music, sports, and the outdoors.
There will be a reception in Gary’s memory at Third Degree Glass, 5200 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63108, from 6 - 10 p.m. on Friday, April 16. The Funeral Mass will take place at Mary Queen of Peace, 676 W Lockwood Ave., Webster Groves MO 63119, at 10 a.m. on Monday, April 19, followed by his burial in Jerseyville, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, donations should be sent to St. Vincent DePaul Society. Arrangements by Kriegshauser Brothers.