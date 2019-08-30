September Ornamentals
• Cuttings of annuals can be taken now to provide vigorous plants for overwintering.
• Herbs such as parsley, rosemary, chives, thyme and marjoram can be dug from the garden and placed in pots now for growing indoors this winter.
• Except tulips, spring bulbs may be planted as soon as they are available. Tulips should be kept in a cool, dark place and planted in late October.
• Begin readying houseplants for winter. Prune back rampant growth and protruding roots. Check for pests and treat if necessary. Houseplants should be brought indoors at least one month before the heat is normally turned on.
• Poinsettias can be forced into bloom for Christmas if they are moved indoors now to a sunny windowsill. Each night, they must be kept in a cool, dark place where there is no light for 14 hours. This must continue for 6-10 weeks.
September Lawns
• Cool-season lawns are best fertilized in fall. Do not exceed rates recommended by fertilizer manufacturer.
• Begin fall seeding or sodding of cool-season grasses. Seedbeds should be raked, dethatched or core-aerified, fertilized and seeded. Keep newly planted lawn areas moist.
• Lawns may be topdressed with compost or milorganite now.
• Newly seeded lawns should not be cut until they are 2 or 3 inches tall.
September Produce
• Sowing seeds of radish, lettuce, spinach and other greens in a cold frame will prolong fall harvests.
• Keep broccoli picked regularly to encourage additional production of side shoots.
• Harvest herbs now to freeze or dry for winter use.
• Pinch off any young tomatoes that are too small to ripen. This will channel energy into ripening the remaining full-size fruits.
• Pick pears before they are fully mature. Store in a cool, dark basement to ripen.
• Check all along peach tree trunks to just below soil line for gummy masses caused by borers. Probe holes with thin wire to puncture borers.
Miscellaneous
• Autumn is a good time to add manure, compost or leaf mold to garden soils for increasing organic matter content.
• Monitor plants for spider mite activity. Reduce their numbers by hosing off with a forceful spray of water.
• Seasonal loss of inner needles on conifers is normal at this time. It may be especially noticeable on pines.