Life is filled with seasons of change, and some are hesistant to embrace it. Missy Fevold, director of leasing at Gambrill Gardens, believes life can get better when someone finally takes that step.
“Everybody in life is intimidated by change,” said Fevold. “Taking that step into a senior living community is not as scary as you think. We have a lot of people move in who say ‘I should have done this years ago.’”
Gambrill Gardens has been serving seniors for more than 45 years. Purchased seven years ago from the United Methodist Church, the facilities have undergone a $7 million renovation. The space is bright and airy. There are big windows, restful relaxing scenery, fireplaces, game rooms, puzzle rooms, lots of nice places to sit and visit and coffee going 24 hours a day.
Residents can socialize with Friday happy hour, live music, classes, Bingo and a grand patio where residents grill and watch Cardinals games under the stars.
The community is surrounded by 25 acres of green space with walking paths. For those who prefer the indoors, Gambrill Gardens has a state of the art gym and classes every week, from balance and strength training to Tai Chi. Healthy food is prepared by a team of chefs including lots of veggies and fresh fruits.
Gambrill Gardens also provides services that surround their 300 residents with caring assistance to allow people to live independently as long as possible. AW Health Care provides personal care for those who need it, whether it’s medication management, help with showering or assistance getting in and out of bed. RPI Therapy Services provide physical and occupational therapies.
Seniors are often overwhelmed by the care and maintenance of their homes. People don’t realize how much time that takes — valuable time they could use enjoying life.
“Get rid of all of that. Come into senior living and get back into the things you enjoy doing,” said Fevold.
1 Strecker Road | Ellisville | 636-394-2992 | www.gambrillgardens.com