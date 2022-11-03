Kloeppel, Gail Allison Newhouse, 63, of St. Louis, Missouri, peacefully passed away on Monday afternoon, Oct. 24, 2022.
Gail was born to William “Newt” and Verneal Newhouse on March 12, 1959 in St. Louis. She attended Annunciation Grade School, was a proud graduate of the Ursuline Academy class of ‘77, and treasured the friendships she made during high school. She went on to earn her bachelor’s degree in business from Missouri State University and her MBA from the University of Missouri St. Louis.
Gail started her career working in retail at Boyd’s Department Store and Dillard’s, then enjoyed many years at Blue Cross Blue Shield. She spent the last 20 years of her career supporting insurance services at Edward Jones.
Gail was the proud mother of Daniel Kloeppel and mother-in-law of Chelsey. She welcomed her granddaughter, Emerson, into the family in August of 2020 and was thrilled to become “Grandma Gail.” Her home was filled with pictures of family. She especially enjoyed family get-togethers and holiday gatherings.
Gail was a night owl and an avid reader — she always had a pile of books by her bed. Her favorite color was pink, you could always count on her to wear a pink shirt. She loved sitting out in the sunshine on a nice day, working in her yard, attending shows at the Fox or Muny, and going on dinner dates with friends and family. She enjoyed traveling with her sister Natalie and visiting new places.
Gail is survived by her mother, Verneal Minderman; son, Daniel (Chelsey) Kloeppel; granddaughter, Emerson Kloeppel; sister, Natalie (Don) Hake; brother, Bill (Beth) Newhouse; brother, Greg (Cathy) Newhouse; and many nieces, nephews, and grandnephews she loved very much. She was preceded in death by her father, William; stepfather, Dick; stepbrother, Dean; and her grandparents.
Gail’s family would like to welcome friends and family to celebrate her inspiring life at Westborough Country Club in St. Louis on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, from 1 to 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to: Ursuline Academy, 341 South Sappington Road, St. Louis, MO 63122 or ursulinestl.org. Family and friends can sign online guestbook at www.HughesFuneralAlternatives.com.